The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Henderson County until 10 p.m. Tuesday. A Flood Watch is also in effect through Wednesday evening.
Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible throughout Henderson and surrounding counties, according to the NWS. Flooding may occur in urban and poor-drainage areas. Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts are possible.
The NWS advises of scattered to numerous thunderstorms through this evening ahead of a cold front. Some storms may be severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts. A few spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out.
In addition, locally heavy rainfall may result in isolated instances of flooding, particularly eastern Central Texas where previous rainfall occurred this past weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.