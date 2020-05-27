Twenty Henderson County cities and towns are eligible for money through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act.
They should start getting the funds to offset some of the financial impact of the COVID-19 virus in June. Athens qualifies $475,000 under the plan.
On May 11, Governor Greg Abbott announced $5.06 billion in Federal funding for local jurisdictions through the CARES Act. Of the $5.06 billion, the U.S. Department of the Treasury directly sent $3.2 billion to 6 cities and 12 counties in Texas with a population greater than 500,000. The remaining $1.85 billion was made available to other cities and counties throughout the state. The funding will go towards reimbursement of direct expenses incurred by cities and counties due to COVID-19.
Upon execution of a grant agreement, governments will be able to immediately draw down 20% of their allocation. After documentation is provided on the initial 20% allocation, the remaining 80% will be available on a reimbursement basis.
The entities must track their COVID-19 related expenditures and submit them, to determine how much they will be reimbursed. At the Henderson County Commissioners Court meeting on May 19, it was announced that expenditures had been tabulated that totaled about $380,000, with more to come.
The Trinity Valley Community College board discussed the funds at its May 13 meeting and approved expenditures.
The 20% allocation for the city of Athens, based on a population of 13,571 is $475,838. Gun Barrel City, with a population of 6,157 qualifies for $67,727. For the county's third largest city, Chandler, with a population of 3,118, the 20% allocation is $34,298.
Malakoff is the county's fourth largest city in population, with 2,442 residents. The allocation totals $26,862.
Among the state's larger cities, Houston was allocated $404 million, San Antonia $269 million and Dallas $234 million.
