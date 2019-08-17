Many public schools in Henderson County got high marks when 2019 state accountability ratings were announced on Thursday.
The Texas Education Agency has released its ratings for approximately 1,200 school districts and charter schools.
The Athens Independent School District had an overall score of 84, for a B. In the individual categories used to make up the composite score, Athens scored an 84 in student achievement. This shows how well this district prepared students for success, both in school and after high school, in college, a career, or the military.
The district did better in school progress, with a score of 89. School Progress shows how students perform over time and how that growth compares to similar schools. The district did not fare as well in closing the gaps, with a 73. Closing the Gaps tells us how well different populations of students in a district are performing.
Brownsboro just missed an overall grade of A, coming in at 89. Eustace was also close, with an 88.
Three districts scored an A, Malakoff and Mabank were graded 91, while Cross Roads scored 90.
Trinidad was graded B, with an 87, while LaPoynor scored 85.
A year ago, in Henderson County, Mabank, Brownsboro, Cross Roads, Kemp, Eustace and LaPoyner ISDs received 'B' grades. Malakoff received an “A.”
“Performance continues to improve in Texas schools because of the tireless effort of Texas teachers, administrators and staff,” said Commissioner Mike Morath.
“I am particularly proud of the educators at the 296 high-poverty schools that achieved an A rating this year.”
Education There are about 12,000 data points to calculate ratings, and every school has its own challenges and its own demographics.
The new system was created by the Texas Legislature in 2016, replacing marks of “met standard” or “needs improvement” with the A-F report card for districts. The latest A-F ratings include individual campuses for the first time.
According to TEA, 70 percent of each district's accountability rating is based on the better of student achievement or student progress. Whichever is better is the only performance measure counted in the calculations. The remaining 30 percent is based on performance in the closing the gaps.
