From Staff Reports
Christopher Nelson Hood, 48, was convicted of murder on Monday, July 24, after a trial that began on July 18. Hood was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for Murder and 10 years for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
District Attorney Jenny Palmer and Assistant District Attorney Daynah Fallwell represented the State. The judge was 392nd Judicial District Court Judge Scott McKee.
The Court heard from 27 different witnesses called by the State during the trial's first phase. "Brooke was loved by so many, including her family and neighbors, who came forward to testify in the trial," said District Attorney Jenny Palmer.
The Court heard that on February 18, 2021, the Seven Points Police Department was dispatched to the Lake By Apartments regarding an unresponsive female. When Seven Points Police Department Officer Jeremy McCoy arrived on the scene, he found 22-year-old Brooke Spurgeon lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head and Hood next to Spurgeon's body.
Hood was on the phone with emergency services, and a .357 revolver was located on the floor. Neighbors testified that they heard arguing between Hood and Spurgeon prior to hearing a loud noise, which was later determined to be the gunshot. Several neighbors testified that they often heard Hood arguing with Spurgeon.
Hood gave multiple stories to various police officers and claimed that Spurgeon was shot after she retrieved the gun from another room, and Hood tried to wrestle it out of her hands, accidentally shooting her. The prosecution pointed out the inconsistencies in Hood's different statements, including that Hood called his mother prior to calling 911 and that Hood did not tell the 911 dispatcher that Spurgeon had been shot in the head for over 10 minutes on the call.
The Court heard testimony from Texas Ranger Michael Adcock and a pathologist, who stated that the evidence instead showed that Spurgeon was lying flat on the ground when she was shot.
The Court also heard testimony from multiple forensic scientists who testified that Hood had gunshot residue on his hand and that the victim's blood and DNA were on the weapon.
"I can't express how much appreciation we have for our law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly to help ensure Brooke's family received justice," said DA Palmer. "Officers from the Seven Points Police Department, Malakoff Police Department, Eustace Police Department, Tool Police Department, Gun Barrel City Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Rangers all worked together along with our forensic scientists from the Texas Department of Public Safety, our Seven Points Fire Department and medical professionals to put to the pieces of the puzzle together for the court."
After conviction, the Court heard that Hood had multiple felony and misdemeanor convictions, including a 2017 federal conviction for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. The Court also heard from a Dallas Police Department Officer who testified that she arrested Hood in Dallas County in 2017 after Spurgeon was found with scratches and marks on her face after DPD was called out for a disturbance.
The Court also heard about a previous protective order against Hood in 2008 from a previous woman. After sentencing, Spurgeon's family read emotional victim impact statements detailing their devastation at losing Brooke, who left behind a small child.
"The one message I hope reaches the public from the conclusion of the trial is that domestic violence is very real and can have very tragic results," said DA Palmer. "There are resources and help if you are a victim of family violence. Please speak out before it is too late."
