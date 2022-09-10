Unbeknownst to most, snakes are actually quite active during the fall months as most snakes are born between July and September. These baby snakes are looking for their first meal in the fall and many snakes are active in the fall as they are moving around in search of somewhere to hibernate or brumate over the winter months.
Snakes cannot thrive when temperatures drop below 65 degrees Fahrenheit and with the weather still ideal as temperatures start to fall, it is prime time for snakes to be active. Falling leaves also provide the best camouflage for snakes.
The southern copperhead is a common venomous snake in East Texas. While they are not highly aggressive, this snake is easily stepped on due to their rusty color and hourglass design which blends into the foliage. However, according to Alan Tennant in Texas Snakes, not a single death resulted from 308 copperhead bites over a 10-year period.
Although the copperhead is common in East Texas, there are other snakes in the area such as garden snakes and whip snakes which are not venomous.
Snakes can enter homes, barns, and other buildings because they are attracted to any insects and rodents that are present as well as the cool, damp and dark shelter that these buildings provide. The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department suggests sealing off all entry points especially at or below ground level. All openings around water pipes, electrical outlets, doors and windows should be sealed and any holes in masonry foundations around the home should also be sealed off with mortar. Use a commercial snake repellent or search online for natural snake repellent recipes.
People, similar to snakes, become more active in the fall and there are precautions to take outside such as watching where you are walking especially in taller grass. If a ball gets thrown into tall grass or shrubs or you’ve been hunting and are picking up your downed game, make sure to look before reaching.
Don’t forget to look up as well as some snakes can actually climb trees. Try avoiding sandals and wear long pants.
Be aware but have confidence. Snakes cannot hear you as they do not have ears, but they do respond to vibrations in the ground. Even rattlesnakes can’t hear their own rattlers.
Take strong, confident steps and know that the horror scenes you see in movies of snakes attacking are just that-a movie scene. In Texas, we have an average of two to three deaths per year from snakebites, compared with five to seven for insect bites and 8 for lightning.
If you are bitten, try to identify the species of snake and remember that even non-venomous snakes that bite and puncture the skin can cause an allergic reaction and may need a beta blocker to prevent itching or a steroid. Wash the wound with warm, soapy water immediately, cover the bite with a clean, dry dressing and lay or sit down with the bite below the level of the heart while trying to stay calm.
The best approach to fall snake season is to learn to recognize the venomous snakes in the area and avoid killing the harmless ones while being careful, alert, and not fearful.
