September, a month that has seen disasters such as the 9/11 attacks and major hurricanes has been designated National Preparedness Month.
The theme of 2019 National Preparedness Month campaign is "Prepared, not scared."
In Henderson County, County Judge Wade McKinney serves as the Emergency Management Director, while Joy Kimbrough is Emergency Management Coordinator.
The Henderson County Local Emergency Planning Committee meets twice a year, on Sept. 26 is scheduled to study local housing concerns during the disaster recovery process.
Various county organizations participate in various drills to help coordinate emergency response.
The various first responders and hospital personnel were pressed into service in April 2017. East Texas Medical Center hospitals in Tyler, Athens and Cedar Creek Lake treated a total of 56 patients from multiple tornadoes. Several homes received substantial damage in the county.
Eustace area storm damage brought Precinct 2 workers out to clear more than a dozen roads blocked by debris and trees. The tornado passed less than 2,000 feet from Pct. 2 headquarters on U.S. Highway 175. The precinct offices were operating on generator power due to the loss of electrical service.
In 2018, two exercises were completed involving the regional hospital network formerly known as what is now UT Health Southwest. The larger exercise, conducted on April 18, was a wide scale event coordinated by the Regional Advisory Council, Northeast Texas Public Heath. It involved hospitals, EMS and other agencies using real-time data as they would in an actual disaster. The drill depicted the response of the participating organization should a tornado take out the hospital district in Tyler. About 250 students played the part of tornado victims.
In the interest of preparedness, the Texas Department of Health advises residents to make an Emergency Supply Kit and to keep emergency contact phone numbers handy. Also residents are encouraged to visit websites including the city or county website, the American Red Cross and the federal government for pointers on personal preparedness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.