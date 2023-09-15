National Preparedness Month is observed each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time.
This year's theme is "Take Control in 1, 2, 3," focusing on three main points.
-- Assess your needs. Everyone has unique needs. Several factors can affect the steps you need to take to prepare yourself and those you care for. Whether you care for pets, have children, have a medical condition, or have a disability, knowing what your family will need to stay safe is important.
-- Make a plan. Once you’ve assessed your needs, you can plan for what you’d do, where you’d go, and what to bring if a disaster strikes. Your emergency supply kit should include items that meet your individual needs.
-- Engage your support network. Get to know your neighbors because they, along with your family and friends, can be a support network before, during, and after a disaster by providing emotional and practical support.
Athens Fire Marshal Lance West suggests everyone have the following information in their preparedness kit:
Contact information for important people and care providers.
A list of necessary medicines, dosage instructions, and any allergies.
Contact information for your durable medical provider.
Need-to-know information for first responders and others who might need to help you.
Learn more at https://www.ready.gov/september
