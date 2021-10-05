After a record rainfall last September, Athens’ weather swung the opposite direction in 2021.
National Weather Service records show only .8 of an inch of precipitation at Athens Municipal Airport during the month, which fell on Sept. 14 and 15. Last year, Athens recorded more than 11 inches, the most since continuous records have been available from the city, beginning in 1948.
The average September rainfall for Athens is a more modest 2.97 inches and the month is as likely to be dry as wet. Since 2014 there have been five Septembers with less than one-half inch of rainfall,
Until this year, 2019 had been the driest, with .14 of an inch recorded.
The lack of rainfall, this year, prompted Henderson County Commissioners Court to install a two week burn ban on Sept. 21. On Monday, Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures in the soil showed the county average on the 800 point scale at 597, well above the 575 Henderson County officials have used as a benchmark for strongly considering a ban.
The Keetch-Byram shows a wide range of readings in the county, from the relatively wet 360 in the east to 694 farther west. According to the Texas Forest Service, any point along the scale, the index number indicates the amount of net rainfall that is required to reduce the index to zero, or saturation.
For example, a reading of 600 indicates six inches of rain needed to saturate the soil.
As for temperature, NWS data shows Athens was close to average in September. The average high of 89.3, barely exceeded the 89.2 norm. The lows were just a bit cooler, with a September average of 64.8, falling the 65.7 degree norm.
The highest temperature, 96 degrees, was recorded on Sept. 6. The coolest was on the morning of Sept. 23, when the thermometer fell to 48 degrees, before heading for a warm 82 that afternoon.
The National Weather Service is showing slightly warmer than average temperatures for the next 30 days, with normal rainfall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.