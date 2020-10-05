September can be hot and dry in Athens, but 2020 produced the wettest and one of the coolest in history.
The National Weather Service records show a remarkable total of 11.56 inches fell during the month.. After a hot start, the clouds opened up on the second and third day of the month, producing 3.87 and 2.58 inches respectively. Almost two more inches fell the following day. The rainfall was far above the 30 year normal for September of 2.56 inches.
National Weather Service records show the average high at Athens Municipal Airport was 81 degrees for the month. The average low was 65.
The first two days of the month were the warmest, each reaching 95 degrees. The only other 90 degree day was recorded on Sept. 8.
The temperature only reached a high of 63 degrees on the 11th, the lowest maximum of the month. The coolest low was recorded on Sept. 29, a chilly 47 degrees.
NWS reported a six day span when the high at the airport didn’t exceed 72 degrees, falling between Sept. 21 and 26.
The 2020 numbers are a major contrast to last year when the reading at Athens Municipal Airport soared to the century mark for five consecutive days from Sept. 5 through Sept. 9, the longest streak of the summer. Another triple digit high,101, was recorded on Sept. 15. Athenians got a bit of a break on Sept. 20, when the high dipped to 82 degrees, but the relief was short-lived as the mercury shot back into the 90s for the remainder of the season.
The 30-year temperature norm ranges from a low of 64.9 to a high of 87.8. The NWS explains it might be "normal" for the weather to swing radically between extremes from day to day and year to year, but the "climatic normal" is simply an average of what has happened at such a place.
