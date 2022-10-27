10-28-22 Oak Wood Place Cardettes.jpg

Courtesy photo

Residents of Oak Wood Place Senior Living enjoy the Bingo Carnival Extravaganza with the Trinity Valley Community College Cardettes.

Oak Wood Place Senior Living hosted the Trinity Valley Community College Cardettes for Bingo Carnival Extravaganza, where residents showed their appreciation for the Cardettes’ generous donation of 12 senior walkers.

Each resident enjoyed homemade funnel cakes, root beer floats, bags of popcorn, along with two hours of bingo with the Cardettes. Oak Wood Place would also like to honor Charter Home Health and Hospice and Pathfinder Home Health for their generous time and effort in making this event such a success.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you