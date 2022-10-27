Oak Wood Place Senior Living hosted the Trinity Valley Community College Cardettes for Bingo Carnival Extravaganza, where residents showed their appreciation for the Cardettes’ generous donation of 12 senior walkers.
Each resident enjoyed homemade funnel cakes, root beer floats, bags of popcorn, along with two hours of bingo with the Cardettes. Oak Wood Place would also like to honor Charter Home Health and Hospice and Pathfinder Home Health for their generous time and effort in making this event such a success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.