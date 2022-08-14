The Senior to Senior pen pal program offers an opportunity for high school seniors and senior citizens to connect. High schoolers can adopt a grandparent, ask advice, get words of encouragement, and form lasting bonds.
Organizers Nicole Till of Country Place Senior Living of Athens and Lisa Moore with Hospice Plus teamed up to host a successful inaugural Senior to Senior event last week.
“We had five amazing high school seniors sign up so far from Malakoff High School: Rayona Runnels, Jesse Rodriguez, Daz’myne Dowell, Kayenne Dunn and Shelby Dorsey,” Till said. “These seniors have met their senior citizen for the year and are ready to have a year full of memories!”
It is not too late for seniors to sign up for the program, and another event is being planned for next month at Country Place, located at 209 Wood St. in Athens. For more information, contact Nicole Till at 832-436-9739 or Lisa Moore at 903-275-7703.
