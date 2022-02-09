2-10-22 Senior Dance.jpg

Courtesy photo

Joe Walenta and the Ranch Hands Band perform at the monthly seniors dance at the Athens Senior Citizens Center. Top row are Bob Jones on drums, Larry Dunn on steel guitar; bottom row are Bob White on bass, Joe Walenta on rhythm, and Al Barlow on lead guitar.

Local seniors are invited to attend a free dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on the second Friday of each month at the Senior Citizens Center on Hwy. 31 in Athens.

There is no alcohol or smoking, just traditional country music by Joe Walenta and the Ranch Hands Band.

Snacks are served and there is a break at 8 p.m. with a 50/50 drawing, good friends, fun and fellowship. Everyone is invited.

For more information, call Cleta Walenta at 903-880-7399.

