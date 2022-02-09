Local seniors are invited to attend a free dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on the second Friday of each month at the Senior Citizens Center on Hwy. 31 in Athens.
There is no alcohol or smoking, just traditional country music by Joe Walenta and the Ranch Hands Band.
Snacks are served and there is a break at 8 p.m. with a 50/50 drawing, good friends, fun and fellowship. Everyone is invited.
For more information, call Cleta Walenta at 903-880-7399.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.