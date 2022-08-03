Seniors in high school can take advantage of a lifetime of knowledge and enthusiasm by becoming a pen pal with a senior citizen at Country Place Senior Living in Athens.
Find out more about the Senior to Senior Program and enjoy light refreshments at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 at Country Place, located at 209 Wood St.
Organizers say that this opportunity is endless and life changing for both the seniors in high school and the senior citizens in the community. High schoolers can adopt a grandparent, ask advice, get words of encouragement, and form pen pals.
Hospice Plus and Country Place Senior Living ask for an event RSVP to one of the numbers listed. For any questions, reach out to Lisa Moore at 903-275-7703 or Nicole DeMeryce Till at 832-436-9739.
