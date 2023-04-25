The East Texas Senior Expo will have vendor booths, free health screenings, educational speakers, resources, door prizes, and free lunch for all seniors and their caregivers who attend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 26 at Fellowship Baptist Church.
Each entrant will receive a bag at the door and some vendor booths will have goodies to give away. Vendors, who will also have professionals available to give free legal, financial, and planning advice, will include some home health and retirement facilities, Meals on Wheels, Andersons Pharmacy, Alzheimer’s Coalition of Henderson County, Adult Protective Services, National Alliance on Mental Illness, vision and hearing screening, funeral homes, two types of Medicaid, substance use disorder clinic, an Elder Law Attorney, and the East Texas Community Clinic with information on diabetes, Carter Bloodcare, and the Athens Animal Shelter.
Family Circle of Care will be providing zero to low-cost on-site medical care and vaccines and there will be many educational speakers throughout the day on various topics. Complimentary hamburgers, chips, and cookies will be available for lunch.
Seniors and their caregivers can find all the resources they need in one location on April 26 at 2619 W. Loop 7, Athens. For questions, call Amy McNamara at 979-220-1689.
