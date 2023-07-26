By Jennifer Browning
Senator Robert Nichols made a visit to Athens on Thursday to speak with city officials, business owners, and others in a small gathering at the Athens Partnership Center.
He gave brief updates on a few items that were discussed during the last legislative session and mentioned how much he loves working with State Representative Keith Bell. “He’s a business guy, he gets it, and he and I work very closely together on ya’lls behalf. His opinion is respected in the Senate as well,” said Nichols.
The budget surplus this year gave the House and Senate an opportunity to “try and put as much of it into things that will benefit investments into the future, like education and infrastructure, and make sure our pension plans and retirement plans are caught up and in a good, solid state,” said Nichols.
He spoke about school choice and Athens Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims, who was in attendance, thanked the Senator “for fighting for our school district specifically this session.”
Dr. Sims testified twice during the legislative session concerning the 4-day instructional week. She said, “Senator Nichols literally saved it and protected us and we really appreciate that.”
First elected to the Texas Senate in 2006, Nichols represents 18 counties, 105 cities, and 100 school districts, including the greater part of East Texas and Henderson County.
In the Texas Senate, Nichols currently serves as Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee. Senator Nichols also serves on the Finance, Business and Commerce, Criminal Justice, and Local Government Committees, and the Select Committee on Redistricting. He is a member of the Texas Judicial Selection Commission, the Legislative Audit Committee, and a former Vice-Chair of the Sunset Advisory Commission.
Nichols said now that he’s out of session, he will have the opportunity to visit with people in the counties, cities, and school districts that he represents. Currently, he is on the road four days a week, stopping by service clubs and chamber meetings to see as many people as he can.
He’s happy to have more time to visit with his constituents over the next few months and gain knowledge to take back to the Senate and Nichols looks forward to coming back through Athens next month.
