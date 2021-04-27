After passing the Texas House, the Firearms Carry Act appears to face a tough road when it moves to the upper chamber.
The legislation allowing Texans to carry guns without having to pass a background check or go through training passed on April 16 with District 4 State Representative Keith Bell’s backing.
“I am supporting House Bill 1927, also known as the Firearm Carry Act,” Bell said. “HB 1927 will uphold our Constitutional Rights and makes clear that citizens are endowed with the right to protect themselves, their families, and their property.
The House vote was 87 to 58.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick referred the bill Friday to the Special Senate Committee on Constitutional Issues. Patrick said there is currently not enough support in the Senate to pass the bill.
The existing Texas law requires residents to get a license to either openly carry or carry a concealed handgun. The new law would eliminate that condition. In addition, no background check or training would be required. There are now 13 states that have similar laws.
Laws will also go into effect this year in Tennessee, Utah, Iowa and Wyoming.
District 3 State Senator Robert Nichols has been a frequent supporter of “gun rights” legislation.
In 2017 Nichols authored a Senate bill that dramatically reduced fees for License to Carry. The bill was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott and took effect on Sept. 1, 2017.
Senate Bill 16 cut $100 off the initial cost for obtaining a handgun license. The change took Texas from one of the highest fees in the nation to one of the lowest, Nichols said.
According to Project Vote Smart, Nichols has a 100% rating from the National Rifle Association for his position on gun rights.
