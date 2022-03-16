The United States Senate unanimously approved a proposal called the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight savings time permanent in November 2023. This would mean Americans would never again have to set their clocks back an hour and lose an hour of afternoon daylight in the fall and winter.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), the lead sponsor of the proposal, stated many benefits to making daylight saving time permanent from reduced seasonal affective disorder to more daylight for school sports and afternoon play.
“There’s strong science behind it that is now showing and making people aware of the harm that clock switching has, there’s an increase in heart attacks, car accidents and pedestrian accidents,” Rubio said on the Senate floor.
“The benefits of daylight savings time have been accounted for in the research: Reduced crime as there is light later in the day and decrease in seasonal depression that many feel,” he said.
In 1966, the Uniform Time Act was passed by Congress, whose goal was to save energy and money. Daylight savings time never had anything to do with farming, despite the myth stating so and farmers actually lobbied against it.
In a 2019 poll, it found that nearly 71% of Americans prefer to no longer switch their clocks twice a year.
The House of Representatives, which has held a committee hearing on the matter, must still pass the bill before it can go to President Joe Biden to sign.
If passed, the plan delays implementation to November 2023 because, as Rubio said, the transportation industry has already built out schedules on the existing time and asked for additional months to make the adjustment.
So, there will definitely still be another year of falling back and springing forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.