Political campaigns today usually involve electronic media but in the 1920s candidates toured widely to speak to the voters – even to small communities. And this was the case in 1928 when one of the candidates for the U.S. Senate came to Athens and was distinctive because of her gender. For Mrs. Minnie Fisher Cunningham was the first Texas woman to run for the U.S. Senate. Moreover she could then appeal to women voters because the Woman’s Suffrage Amendment had been recently ratified.
According to the July 12, 1928 Athens Weekly Review, on her visit to Athens, Mrs. Cunningham “...met a large number of the business men and made arrangements to speak to the voters of this county on July 17.” She was scheduled to speak from either the bandstand [possibly on the courthouse square] or in a district court room.
A native Texan with a long interest in women’s suffrage and other causes, Mrs. Cunningham was running against six candidates including the incumbent Earle B. Mayfield. Ultimately she finished fifth out of the six in the primary and carried only her own Walker County. As one source put it, “…she was handicapped by inadequate funding and lack of male endorsements.” Also, another defeating factor was that her campaign was focused on issues and perhaps because she followed her “resolve to reject crowd-pleasing personal attacks…”
Born in 1882 near New Waverly, Texas, Minnie Fisher was the daughter of a prominent farmer with political connections. After studying at local schools then in Houston, she was briefly a teacher but then decided to try a new field. She enrolled in the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston then went on to became the first woman to achieve a degree in pharmacy in Texas. She worked as a pharmacist for a year but her experience with the reality of pay inequity turned her interest to working toward acquisition of the vote for women and to politics. She married lawyer and later insurance executive Bill Cunningham in 1902 and later they lived in Houston and then Galveston. During this time she joined several activist organizations created in the progressive era of the time. However, these new interests combined with her husband’s alcoholism made it a difficult marriage and they eventually separated. Then in 1907 she became associated with various state and local women’s suffrage organizations, an effort that culminated in the 1918 Texas legislature’s approval of women voting in state primaries.
Eventually her efforts in the Texas suffrage movement drew national attention from national groups, enabling her to spend time in Washington lobbying the U.S. Congress to promote the national women’s suffrage amendment. She also served as executive secretary of the newly formed League of Women Voters formed to educate and organize women with their new political rights. In this capacity she became acquainted with Mrs. Franklin Roosevelt, who at the time was just beginning to develop her political and progressive persona. They remained political associates even after Eleanor later became First lady since Mrs. Cunningham was also involved in the Democratic Party.
At the time of Mrs. Cunningham’s 1928 Athens visit, the Review reporter explained some of her political platform. She supported Prohibition, as well as strict law enforcement and was “opposed to secrecy in governmental affairs ..” such as Senate executive sessions.
On the international level, Minnie Cunningham advocated a “foreign relations policy which will have in mind the whole citizenship of the U.S. and their genuinely friendly feeling toward the peoples of the world.” She advocated national cooperation for the yet to be approved League of Nations and also supported tariff reduction, tax relief, farm relief, flood control...”
After her unsuccessful Senatorial campaign, during the 1930s Minnie Cunningham worked in College Station with the Texas A&M extension service and in 1939 she returned to Washington to work in a government agency. She left that position in 1943 over a policy disagreement.
Also an unsuccessful candidacy for governor in 1944, she finished second among the nine candidates in that race. Then she retired to live in New Waverly but continued to campaign for local and national Democratic candidates.
Mrs. Cunningham remained active in political causes, operating a Texas campaign for 1952 Democratic Presidential candidate Adlai Stevenson and later for John F. Kennedy’s Texas candidacy in 1960. She died in 1964 and was buried in New Waverly.
