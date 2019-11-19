The independent review site, Security Baron, analyzed FBI rankings of crime rates to find out what the top 50 safest cities are in Texas, and what their safety score is.
Security Baron, found that the safest city in Texas is Kermit, in far West Texas, with a safety score of 91.25. Webster is last on the list with a rate of five violent crimes per 1,000 citizens but a "safety score" of 36.
Gabe Turner of Security Baron said "Although it is difficult to predict when crime will occur, it is vital to ensure the area you are visiting or moving to is secure and not infamous for any sort of criminal behavior."
The analysis of some Athens area cities revealed the following crime related figures.
At No. 115, Athens had a median income of $40,590. The city had 3.2 violent crimes per 1,000 residents. The statewide rate is 3.8. With 26.43 property crimes, the city was down slightly from the previous year. Statewide, the number is 24.97. Athens' overall safety score was 71.36.
Security Baron rated Corsicana at 148. The city's median income was $38,100. There were 6.54 violent crimes, per 1,000 population. The property crime total was 31.19. Corsicana's safety score was 64.93.
Terrell was No. 182 in the analysis. The median income was $42,555. The city recorded 6.49 violent crimes per 1,000 and 45.11 property crimes. The safety score for Terrell was 55.43.
Cities that did not submit a complete crime report were eliminated from the analysis.
According to the FBI, “Violent crime is composed of four offenses: murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. Violent crimes are defined as those offenses that involve force or threat of force. Property crime includes the offenses of burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson. The object of the theft-type offenses is the taking of money or property, but there is no force or threat of force against the victims.”
The FBI cautions against using crime statistics gathered from different cities for the purpose of rankings.
