Athens Christian Preparatory Academy’s second grade class visited the Athens Daily Review offices Friday. They had their photograph taken and got to see Betty in production show how she will put it in the paper. The students also saw old articles pulled from paper archives that featured some of their own family members.
The second graders’ field trip day also included a tour of the Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library where they got to see Lego Lab taking place, as well as some of the inner workings of the library.
The class started their day at the county and judicial courthouse buildings with a private tour from District Attorney Jenny Palmer.
