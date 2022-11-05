This weekend, time will be set back one hour, signaling the transition from Summer/Fall into Fall/Winter, providing less hours of daylight, which can leave some people experiencing feelings of sadness and sluggishness.
Seasonal Affective Disorder and other forms of the “winter blues” affect around 15% of Americans and refers to changes in mood that occur when symptoms fluctuate according to the season of the year, typically referring to depression associated with the winter months.
Many people go through short periods of time when they feel down or they don’t feel their usual selves as the days get shorter. Winter mood disorders also tend to affect women and youth greater than males.
Sanford Auerbach, a School of Medicine associate professor of neurology and psychiatry and director of Sleep Disorders Center at Boston Medical Center, said in a previous interview that people who suffer from SAD may find they have difficulty waking up in the morning, less energy, an increased appetite, more difficulty to concentrate, social withdrawal, and less motivation to do things.
These same people may sleep less in spring and summer and also have more energy and are more active during that time as well. “From a technical perspective, it’s not just a matter of being depressed in the winter months, it’s also being manic, if you will, in the longer days,” Auerbach said. “Basically, it’s a disorder of mood that seems to be linked to the seasons.”
Researcher theory suggests that biological clock changes, brain chemical imbalances, work changes, Vitamin D deficiency, holidays, negative thoughts, colder weather, and melatonin imbalance may also contribute to seasonal depression.
According to the American Psychiatric Association, SAD is officially classified as major depressive disorder with seasonal patterns and can include symptoms, such as:
• Sadness, feeling depressed most of the day, almost every day
• Anxiety
• Carbohydrate cravings and weight gain
• Extreme fatigue and lack of energy
• Feelings of hopelessness or worthlessness
• Trouble concentrating
• Feeling irritated or agitated
• Limbs (arms and legs) that feel heavy
• Loss of interest in usually pleasurable activities, including withdrawing from social activities
• Sleeping problems (usually oversleeping)
• Thoughts of death or suicide
If you have symptoms of seasonal depression, contact your healthcare provider for a thorough examination. There are also quite a few online mental health programs that offer therapy and medication plans, such as Cerebral and BetterHelp if virtual help serves your needs better.
Typical treatments suggested include talk therapy, antidepressants, time outdoors, cognitive behavioral therapy, and Vitamin D.
Another option to assist with SAD is to use light therapy with a light box earlier in the day. This therapy can take two weeks to reach its full benefit.
A fun option to brighten your short winter day, even if just for a moment, is the Peptoc Hotline, which is a free hotline put together by a school in California. When you call 707-873-7862, you can pick the type of encouraging message you would like to hear from elementary school children, including pep talks and pure child laughter.
As the daylight gets shorter, engage in as many outdoor activities as possible that are body-moving, stress-reducing, and laughter-inducing.
If you or someone you know is in immediate distress or thinking of hurting themselves, please call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.
