It has been nearly a month since two teenage girls ran away from a group home in Lindale. Sergeant Larry Christian of the Smith County Sheriff's office stated that Kirstin Millerd, 16 and Lynette Webb, 14, left home on March 19 and were reportedly headed toward Longview, but there has been no further information since.
Webb is a 5 foot 4 inches white female weighing approximately 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Millerd is a 5 foot 7 inches white female weighing approximately 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
It is reported that Webb may have contacts in Henderson County. If you have any information regarding the missing girls, please contact the Smith County Sheriff's office at 903-566-6600, Investigator Jennifer Stockwell at 903-533-1880 x26, or your local sheriff's office.
