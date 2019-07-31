Members of Boy Scout Troop 11 in Athens shared an array of experiences Tuesday at the Athens Kiwanis Club.
The troop, based at First Christian Church was founded in 2015. This year, they added girls to their scouting program.
"We try to plan at least one event per month, so we can get all of our scouts involved," scout Augustus "Gus" Kilman said.
Activities may be planned to help the scouts earn merit badges or just for fun.The Troop 11 program includes a Cub Scout Pack, Boy Scout Troop, Venturing Crew, and Sea Scout Ship
Troops are available for boys and girls 11 through 18. Venturing is a co-ed activity for ages 14 though 21.
"They enrich our experiences with scouting," Kilman said.
A few weeks ago, Kilman went to aquatics school camp. He also visited the Sea Scout Base in Galveston.
At Sea Scout Base Galveston, the sea serves as a classroom that provides hands-on opportunities for youth to learn and build character through hands-on experiences.
"I've had a wonderful time in Sea Scouts," Kilman said. "I've learned to sail. I've got some rope burns, but I believe it was worth it."
He thinks Sea Scouts will give him a better understanding of maritime activities as he prepares to join the United States Navy.
Robert Richardson is in "normal scouting," which is what the name implies.
"There's so much to do in scouting," Richardson said. "You can go to a university, or a local camp. You can be under the stars, or at a merit badge camp."
Merit badge universities give the scouts a chance to advance in rank and proceed on the road to becoming an Eagle Scout. They are held at places like Tarleton State University, Sam Houston State University and Texas A&M.
Rachel Risko is part of the fledgling girls branch of the scouting program.
"I joined when I was 14 years old and ever since then have loved doing it," Risko said.
Shooting and archery are part of the program.
"I was able to be in the order of the arrow," Risko said.
According to the BSA website, the order is scouting;s National Honor Society. It was formed to recognize those Scout campers who best exemplify the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives,
Rachel Richardson also attended the Kiwanis meeting with the group.
