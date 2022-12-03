Boy Scouts of America Troop 343, honored Tyler Hendrickson Nov. 29, on his retirement as Scoutmaster after six years of service.
“His dedication to leadership and character building of our scouts will be carried with them throughout their lives,” said Committee Chair Tammy George.
“Matt Tyler, with his experiences and leadership abilities, has been installed as our new Scoutmaster. We feel confident that Mr. Tyler will continue to build our scout program and guide our young men to reach their goals and continue to be assets to our community. We give thanks to each of these men for their volunteerism and dedication to our troop.”
BSA Troop 343 was chartered by First United Methodist Church of Athens and Charter Organization Representative Thomas P. Faulk IV swore in the new Scoutmaster.
