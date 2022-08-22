Local school districts released students early Monday as heavy rains caused roadways to flood.
Cross Roads ISD dismissed students by 2:30 p.m., followed by Malakoff at 3:20 p.m. Brownsboro ISD stated it will continue to monitor the weather.
“The safety of your children comes first,” the district stated. “If there is any need to change the dismissal process due to weather, we will let you know as soon as possible. Please stay safe!”
