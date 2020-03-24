Schools across the country are offering to online learning to limit and reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Students are being given homework assignments and online databases where they can access course content, but many parents of K-12 graders are having to help chip in with teaching the assignments.
Most local schools are embarking on a new journey as children have to learn from home. For those with school issued Chromebooks or online access to Google classroom, this will be easier. Parents needing information on Google classroom can find at edu.google.com.
For those who do not have online access some schools will be providing education packets and food pickup for those students in need.
County schools who have provided information are as follows:
Mabank ISD- High school students have Chromebooks. Students grade 6-12 with online access can do their work online. For those who do not have internet access, paper packets will be available for pickup at one of the food pickup locations listed below on Wednesday.
Mabank ISD will offer a Grab and Go breakfast and lunch free to any children 18 years old and younger the weeks of March 23, April 3- Three campus distribution locations will serve students:
Lakeview Elementary School–306 Harbor Point Rd., Gun Barrel City
Southside Elementary School–109 Paschall Blvd., Mabank
Mabank High School
There will also be meals distributed via buses at various sites throughout the district to serve
those students and parents who are experiencing transportation difficulties. Those distribution
locations are:
Prairieville Store-11491 FM 90, Mabank, Seven Points
Dollar General –205 W. Cedar Creek Pkwy, Seven Points, Willowwood
Corner of Willowwood Dr. and Legendary Lane, Tamarack Next to the pool
Oak Harbor–The old pool location
Indian Harbor–Corner of Forgotten Lane and Cheyenne Tr.
North Park-E. North Park Plaza Dr. by Mabank Feed
Golden Oaks–Central bus stop at the old pool area
Time for meal distribution will be from 10:00 am–11:30 am each day.
Eustace ISD- meeting to discuss and prepare options not complete at press time.
Malakoff ISD- Malakoff has posted an extensive list of resources.
FREE Coronavirus Relief Packs are now available for preschool through fifth grade. Each download includes worksheets, activities, songs, and videos for all subjects: https://www.havefunteaching.com/resources/relief-packs/
Facebook: Have Fun Teaching
IMPORTANT: The download is a .zip file. You must be on a computer or laptop to save it. Thanks!
NEW VIDEO RESOURCES
If you are looking for videos to share with your community for how to get started or use Flipgrid to connect... please feel free to use these videos.
Getting Started Videos for Students, Teachers, and Families
https://www.youtube.com/flipgrid
Athens ISD- Elementary schools may have packets available for pickup but they were still meeting at the time of printing.
Secondary students (6-12) If you are in need of a device you must complete the online survey by end of day Tuesday. If you have not already completed this survey and you do NOT have a computer or tablet in your home and/or access to the internet other than a cell phone, you MUST complete the survey no later than the end of the day Tuesday, March 24, in order to receive a device on Thursday, March 26, at AHS. Why? Because all devices must be signed out using forms we are preparing ahead of time with students' names and the serial # of the device being loaned. This will greatly streamline the process. We are also working to obtain mobile WiFi (MiFi) hotspots to be loaned out to families of secondary students in need, and will distribute those as soon as possible. Acquiring MiFi's will take additional time. (If your family has access to a computer or tablet and has no issues with Internet connectivity, there is no need to take the survey.)
Elementary students will have English/language arts and math packets distributed and online links will also be posted on website for parent/student access when they are ready. All Athens Middle School and High School curriculum will be online.
Kemp ISD- Kemp will offer online resources through the website. Kemp plans to continue providing breakfast and lunch to any student 18 years of age or younger. Beginning from 10:30 a.m. To 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Both bagged breakfast and lunch will be available for curbside pick-up. Those meals will remain available through the school closure date of Friday, April. Two designated campuses will be the two locations in the district to pick up all meals. Those two campus locations are:
KEMP PRIMARY SCHOOL and KEMP JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL. Either location is an option for your family to choose from. Please note the first week of meal service will be WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY. (March 25, March 26, March 27) The second week of meal service will be MONDAY-FRIDAY. (March 30, March 31, April, 1, April 2, April 3) For additional support or needs regarding meals, please contact Ms. Raye Kennedy Smith atraye.kennedy@kempisd.org.
Brownsboro ISD- Course Packets may be picked up at one of 17 meal drop-off locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday. They can also be downloaded electronically for home-based instruction at https://sites.google.com/gobears.go.net/home-based-instruction/home
Students 0-18 and students must be present to receive meals at Chandler elementary/intermediate, Westlake Baptist Church, Westside Fire Station, Sunrise AG, Sunrise Shores entrance, Brierwood Front Gate, Martin Springs Baptist Church, Moore Station Community Center, Brownsboro JH, Opelika Baptist Church, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Leagueville Baptist Church, Barton's Chapel AG, Hickory Hills Front Gate, Murchison First Baptist or Two-Mile Circle. Please get further updates from Brownsboro ISD media pages.
Cross Roads ISD-All students will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch curbside at the elementary pickup line March 24 & 25. Bus riders can pick up the meals at their bus stop between 9 and 11, please watch closely.
All grade levels will be able to pick up home learning packets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the elementary curbside. Keep updated by visiting the Facebook page and website.
Trinidad ISD- Packets will be available for pickup at the junior high drop off area from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Lunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
