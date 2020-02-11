Local schools got a report card from the Texas Education Agency last week, reflecting their performances on test scores.
Athens Independent School District Schools got an overall grade of B, equal to last year. The score for the district was 84.
The grades reflect the schools' standing in three categories: Progress in student achievement, school progress, and closing the gaps.
AISD received a B in student achievement and school progress. The district received a C in closing the gaps, which tells how well different populations of students in a district are performing.
The student achievement category reflects standardized achievement test scores (known as the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR), graduation rates, and college or career readiness. School growth measures academic growth or performance, and closing the gaps covers students' grade-level performance, academic growth, graduation rate, and student achievement.
Broken down by school, the best AISD scores were in Athens High School and South Athens Elementary, with scores of B.
Other Henderson County District reports show:
• Brownsboro, with a B grade and a score of 89
• Cross Roads, a grade of A and a score of 90
• Eustace, a grade of B and score of 88
• LaPoynor, a grade of B and a score of 88
• Malakoff, grade of A, score of 91
• Trinidad scored 87, but was not rated due to data issues
The Texas Education Agency introduced the report card rating system in 2018.
For more information about the state rating system, search online at txschools.gov, or contact TEA at 512-463-9734. Report cards for all Texas districts are posted online at txschools.gov.
In August 2019, the first year of changes to how performance in public schools are measured, Athens ISD received a “B” grade from the Texas Education Agency, and each of its campuses “met standard.”
The new system was created by the Texas Legislature in 2016, replacing marks of “met standard” or “needs improvement” with the A-F report card for districts.
