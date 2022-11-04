With severe storms in the forecast, some area schools are dismissing classes early Friday. Brownsboro ISD will release elementary campuses at 1:30 p.m., intermediate at 1:40 p.m. and junior and senior high at 1:50 p.m. Cross Roads and Eustace ISDs will release students at 2 p.m.
The forecast calls for Henderson County to get potentially severe storms this afternoon. These storms could produce damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.
Henderson County officials will be monitoring these storms throughout the afternoon and will post updates as necessary.
Residents are advised to prepare for the potential severe weather by tying down loose items and ensuring the safety of pets and livestock.
