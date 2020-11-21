Several school districts in the area have announced extended holiday breaks for Thanksgiving due to the rise in reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the county.
Athens Independent School District's fall break will be Nov. 23 through 27.
Mabank ISD began its Thanksgiving break Friday, Nov. 20 and will return to classes Monday, Nov. 30.
Murchison and Trinidad ISDs will be on break from Nov. 23 through 30.
Cross Roads ISD will had an early release for Thanksgiving break Friday, Nov. 20. Students will return to school Monday, Nov. 30.
The elementary campus was closed Nov. 16 through 20 for deep cleaning.
Brownsboro students had early release beginning at noon Friday, Nov. 20 to kick off Thanksgiving break, Nov. 23 through 27.
The district issued the following statement regarding its monitoring of the virus:
“Please know that we are constantly monitoring the COVID numbers in our district. You may have seen or heard rumors circulating about Brownsboro ISD schools being shut down or deciding to go 100% virtual after the upcoming Thanksgiving break. These rumors are false. We are monitoring the situation and if anything changes we will communicate this information with our parents and community. After thirteen weeks of being in school, our current rate of positive cases is 1.89%.
Beginning on Nov. 30, parents will be able to keep up with current cases through our website at gobearsgo.net and stay up to date with current COVID numbers by clicking on the COVID Dashboard link.”
The dashboard will be the schools' main point of notification for parents related to COVID-19 updates, and the district will no longer send out parent notification emails of cases per campus as it has done previously.
LaPoynor ISD experienced two positive COVID-19 tests within its staff over the weekend, leading the district to transition to virtual learning for the remainder of the school week, Nov. 17 through 20.
All campuses will remain closed and no extra-curricular competitive events will occur on district property during Thanksgiving break, Nov. 23 through 27. Students who are involved in events held outside of the district may participate in those events if they have no exposure to or symptoms of COVID-19. Extra-curricular students may meet at the district for transportation and preparation for off-campus events, and coaches will screen all participants upon arrival.
The district anticipates a return to in-person instruction on Nov. 30, 2020, but in the event that this is not possible, will provide further guidance and information as necessary.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time, we all realize that each family is experiencing their own difficulties because of the pandemic,” stated Superintendent Dr. James R. Young. “Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you. Please do not hesitate to contact us if we can be of assistance.”
Malakoff ISD extended its Thanksgiving break from Nov. 20 through 30. Students should return Dec. 1 as long as they are healthy.
If you have an oral temperature over 100 degrees, sore throat, cough, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain or a severe headache especially when accompanied by a fever, please remain off campus and contact your physician.
