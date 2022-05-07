Henderson Count Election Office

Voters made important decisions at Henderson County polling places Saturday. Pictured is election headquarters in Athens.

School bond elections struggle in Saturday vote

Saturday was a bad day for school bond propositions among Henderson County voters.

Mabank and Cross Roads bonds were all failing in unofficial final vote totals released by the Henderson County elections office. Brownsboro was closer, but still fell short by 33 votes.

Two state Constitutional Amendments, and a vote in Athens to change the sales tax allocation for the Economic Development Corporation fared better.

In city elections, Linda Rankin out-polled incumbent Gun Barrel City Mayor David Skains while Skippy Waters finished ahead of Wanda Nichols for mayor of Seven Points.

Totals are as follows.

State Proposition 1

For 3,392

Against 600

State Proposition 2

For 3,486

Against 532

Athens proposition

For 280

Against 167

Mabank ISD Bond proposition

For 300

Against 502

Cross Roads ISD proposition 1

For 128

Against 180

Cross Roads ISD proposition 2

For 103

Against 204

Brownsboro ISD proposition

For 620

Against 653

Mabank City Council – elect 3

Tyson Adams 34

John Chappell 33

Derek Harrill 26

Gilbert Mitchell 26

Gun Barrel City Mayor

Linda Rankin 197

David Skains 165

Zachary Kennedy 149

Chandler City Council – elect 3

Janiece Lunsford 234

Lauren Fletcher Kendrick 232

Stacey Dickson 209

Conley Cade 165

Charlie Stringer 151

Cy Ditzler 86

Seven Points Mayor

Skippy Waters 37

Wanda Nichols 18

Mabank ISD Board of Trustees Place 2

Mikey Thompson 375

Denise Mitchell 322

Trinity Valley Community College Place 7

Kevin Kilman 195

Jerry Stone 241

