School bond elections struggle in Saturday vote
Saturday was a bad day for school bond propositions among Henderson County voters.
Mabank and Cross Roads bonds were all failing in unofficial final vote totals released by the Henderson County elections office. Brownsboro was closer, but still fell short by 33 votes.
Two state Constitutional Amendments, and a vote in Athens to change the sales tax allocation for the Economic Development Corporation fared better.
In city elections, Linda Rankin out-polled incumbent Gun Barrel City Mayor David Skains while Skippy Waters finished ahead of Wanda Nichols for mayor of Seven Points.
Totals are as follows.
State Proposition 1
For 3,392
Against 600
State Proposition 2
For 3,486
Against 532
Athens proposition
For 280
Against 167
Mabank ISD Bond proposition
For 300
Against 502
Cross Roads ISD proposition 1
For 128
Against 180
Cross Roads ISD proposition 2
For 103
Against 204
Brownsboro ISD proposition
For 620
Against 653
Mabank City Council – elect 3
Tyson Adams 34
John Chappell 33
Derek Harrill 26
Gilbert Mitchell 26
Gun Barrel City Mayor
Linda Rankin 197
David Skains 165
Zachary Kennedy 149
Chandler City Council – elect 3
Janiece Lunsford 234
Lauren Fletcher Kendrick 232
Stacey Dickson 209
Conley Cade 165
Charlie Stringer 151
Cy Ditzler 86
Seven Points Mayor
Skippy Waters 37
Wanda Nichols 18
Mabank ISD Board of Trustees Place 2
Mikey Thompson 375
Denise Mitchell 322
Trinity Valley Community College Place 7
Kevin Kilman 195
Jerry Stone 241
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.