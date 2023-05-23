Seven high school seniors received scholarships towards their upcoming college careers from the Rotary Club of Athens in honor of previous important Rotarian and Trinity Valley Community College leaders. The scholarships that were given to Edrik Santes, Makenna Mekalip, Javan Brookins, Emme Obenauf, Brady Holcomb, Cooper Gracey, and Zach Presley are given in honor of Orval Pirtle, Rip Drumgoole, and Ron Baugh.
Trinity Valley Community College Past President Dr. Jerry King expressed his appreciation at the awards luncheon, saying that many of his previous students would not have had the opportunity for their paths in life and studies if it hadn’t been for the Rotary scholarships that helped them financially.
Dr. King told the students in the room that he knows it has been a journey and said “I hope and I pray that these scholarships that are provided to you will give the opportunity that it has given people in the past to move on to a better life.”
The Orval Pirtle Scholarship, given in the amount of $550, was given to Brownsboro High School’s Makenna Mekalip, who was involved in several extra-curricular activities, including UIL Academic Competitions and will be continuing her studies at TVCC and then going to UT Tyler for Business Management.
Edrik Santos from Athens High School also won an Orval Pirtle Scholarship and he has been described as a talented young artist with a caring heart. He will attend TVCC and then continue in Architecture studies at UT Arlington.
Athens Christian Preparatory Academy’s Zach Presley also won an Orval Pirtle Scholarship and he maintained a full-time job while being a senior student and plans to get a business associate degree from TVCC and then continue his education at SMU Cox School of Business or Texas A&M.
A $2,500 Rip Drumgoole Scholarship went to Javan Brookins from AHS who has been involved in several community volunteer activities, including his favorite of visiting nursing homes. Javan will be starting TVCC’s new electrician program on the Terrell campus.
Another Rip Drumgoole Scholarship was given to LaPoynor High School’s Brady Holcomb, who was active in cross country, National Honor Society, FFA, band, golf, and 4-H photography, as well as many volunteer activities. Holcomb plans to attend TVCC and major in kinesiology in hopes of becoming a physical therapist.
Two $5,500 Ron Baugh Scholarships were given to LaPoynor High School’s Cooper Gracey and Emme Obenauf. Gracey has been involved in numerous volunteer activities and has received an enormous amount of recognition for his basketball skills. He will be attending East Texas Baptist University where he has already committed to playing basketball and will major in Athletic Training.
Obenauf has been involved in NHS, Future Business Leaders of America, captain of the debate team, and numerous National Youth Leadership Forum programs, as well as being named a Phi Theta Kappa Leader of Tomorrow, and being on the A Honor Roll all four years of high school. She plans on attending the University of Texas at Austin to major in Biology and French and plans on becoming a surgeon or ending up in medical research.
With a mission of ‘service above self,’ the Rotary Club of Athens likes being able to recognize these like-minded students and wishes them and all graduates the best in the future. The Club meets every Thursday at noon at the Athens Country Club, except for the third week of the month, and for more information, visit ww.facebook.com/AthensTexasRotaryClub.
