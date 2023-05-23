Courtesy photo

College Scholarships were given by the Rotary Club of Athens to local students. Pictured left to right: Rotarian Ginger Morrison, Edrik Santes, Makenna Mekalip, Javan Brookins, TVCC Past President Jerry King, Emme Obenauf, Brady Holcomb, Cooper Gracey, Rotary President Donna Meredith, and TVCC President Jason Morrison. Not pictured Zach Presley.