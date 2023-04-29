Caring for America honored future first responders Charlie Grogan, Austin Massingill, and Kendall Penland with college scholarships and current first responders Chief Raymond Wennerstrom and Megan Richardson with scholarships to attend the Crimes Against Children conference.
The scholarship committee recognized three young men who have expressed interest in being first responders, whom the committee described as those who are on the front lines of traumatic injuries and devastating emotional pain and who answer the call for help no matter the time or circumstance. They also recognized that some of the people in the room may not be there without a first responder.
The scholarships are given as an effort by the club to provide “encouragement and financial assistance to Henderson County students who seek a higher education in the area of this kind of community service.”
Charlie Joe Grogan III attends Eustace High School and is going into Fire Services, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, brother-in-law, and mother. Grogan has been showing cattle for four years in the Future Farmers of America and also plays baseball.
He participates in canned food drives with the Salvation Army and Carter Blood Drives. Grogan owns his own handyman business and already has nine college hours. He plans to attend Tyler Junior College.
Austin Massingill attends Malakoff High School and is pursuing Fire Services like the 3 generations of family Dallas Firefighters before him. Massingill made regionals on the golf team and was a member of the baseball state champion team in 2021.
He has also spent 4 years on varsity track and played football, as well as participating in a mission trip to Costa Rica. Massingill has been accepted at TJC, Trinity Valley Community College, and Navarro College.
Kendall Penland of Mabank High School will be going into Law Enforcement and is the first generation to attend a university and pursue a civil service job. There are many veterans in his family, but he will be the first in law enforcement. He has participated in varsity football, baseball, and archery, as well as the Beta Club. He also received a $4,000 grant offer from Sam Houston State University.
The scholarship committee also identified two present-day heroes that are helping the Crimes Against Children Taskforce, which is a multi-level agency that works collaboratively with law enforcement officers and medical staff in a comprehensive approach investigating these horiffic crimes. These scholarships will help to provide further education for these two at the internationally recognized Dallas Crimes Against Children Conference taking place in August.
Seven Points Police Chief Raymond Wennerstrom, who also takes on child abuse cases, graduated from Malakoff High School and in 2007 he attended the East Texas Police Academy at night and began working at the Tool Police Department until he became Seven Points Chief in 2015. He also has his Masters Peace Officer Certification and his passion is investigating crimes against children. He stated in a written acceptance, “I believe that going to the conference on Crimes Against Children will be beneficial not only for me and my department but also helping the Henderson County Task Force.”
Megan Richardson was the second recipient for the conference scholarship and she is a Family Nurse Practitioner with a Doctorate of Nursing Practice who works as the Program Coordinator for Maggie’s House and works on the Forensic team at UT Health. She has relentlessly achieved many accomplishments along her nursing career which began at Trinity Valley Community College. Richardson is described as having a “devoted passion for others and cares for patients of all ages in sexual and physical assault abuse and violence.”
The community outreach program, Caring for America, emphasizes first responders and veterans in their fundraising efforts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.