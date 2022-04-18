Confederate Rose 2548, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Mabank, hosted a Scholarship Fundraiser April 9 in the community room of the Tri County Library in Mabank. The Chapter far surpassed its goal for the fundraiser, with donations and guests from the tri-county area of Henderson, Kaufman and Van Zandt, and across the State of Texas. Members and guests were honored to have the UDC Texas Division President, Tami Hurley, in attendance.
The group enjoyed the renowned speaker Scott Bowden, a 14-time award-winning author of 28 published titles connected to Napoleonic and American military history. His current work projects include the groundbreaking multi-volume series, “Robert E. Lee at War: The Mind and Method of a Great American Soldier,” as well as several titles connected to the Napoleonic wars. His latest release (August 2021) is titled, Lone Star Flag to the Top: Robert E. Lee and the Texas Brigade at Gettysburg.
Bowden spoke on Robert E. Lee – Tragic Successionist, Great Captain Robert E. Lee – his beliefs, his background, his leadership and his place in history and our hearts. Members and guests listened to interesting, little-known and sometimes surprising facts about Robert E. Lee.
The group also enjoyed beautiful display some of Bowden’s latest books. Following the program, he answered questions and signed books for the group.
Confederate Rose 2548 will be announcing and awarding the scholarship to a deserving 2022 graduate with a reception in May.
