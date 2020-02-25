Guest speaker Dale Hansen was a highlight of an event-filled Henderson County Black History Committee Annual Scholarship Banquet on Saturday at the Athens Church of the Living God.
Hansen began by sharing a bit of his history with the high school seniors on hand to receive scholarships. He was far from a scholarship contender, in the small town of Logan Iowa.
"I was a bum," he said.
The longtime Dallas sportscaster told the students he wasted his high school years, something that could never be corrected.
"Everything you do in life, every single thing you can change, you can fix, you can correct and you can do over," Hansen said. "Except high school."
One event from high school has lived with him every day since. It involved him and his best friend, Carol Mayer.
"We were sitting in my dad's driveway and he said, I'm going off to the Army and you're going off to the Navy and we're never going to see each other again,"' Hansen said.
Mayer's words were prophetic. Just a few weeks after he was deployed to Vietnam, Mayer was shot down.
"I've been around the world with the Dallas Cowboys. I've been to three Super Bowls and two World Series, but I would give it all back if I could go back to high school and go to that senior prom and go on my senior trip with my friend one more time."
Hansen said he was at a bar with a racist who was making disparaging comments about a group of African American people at a table across the room. When he's heard enough, he crossed the room and joined the African Americans at their table.
"It changed my life," Hansen said.
He thought his generation would be the one to end bigotry and prejudice, but now past age 70, he realizes it is not to be.
"It's better now, but no where close to where it could be," Hansen said. "Now it's your turn."
He said he is inspired by a quote from the late U.S. Senator Edward Kennedy.
"We know the future will outlive all of us, but we live in the future we make."
Precinct 1 County Commissioner Scotty Thomas introduced Hansen to the large crowd in the Athens Church of the Living God. PGT Life Center in Athens.
Eldress Mary Henderson, pastor of the church was master of ceremonies and led the crowd in the unofficial Negro National Anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
Reverend Bill Burton, Malakoff City Judge presented Hansen with the key to Malakoff.
Reverend Joey Baggett presided over the presentation of the scholarships.
Delanda Andrews assisted with the door prizes and other parts of the proceedings.
The following is a list of scholarship winners:
Brainna Davis Harris—Athens
Samantha D. Woodard—Eustace
Marcello Shofner—Trinidad
Cameron Brookins—Trinidad
Kaiden Langston—LaPoynor
Alliyah Coleman—Malakoff
De'Dric Davis—Malakoff
Arriyana Graham—Malakoff
U'neka S. Grant—Malakoff
Clayton Harmon—Malakoff
Abigail Harris—Malakoff
Bailey Miller—Malakoff
Dakeevion Rose—Malakoff
Sara Rimpel—Malakoff
Cabien Trimble—Malakoff
Iverson Sparks—Malakoff
Sha'Kera Thompson—Malakoff
Joey E. White—Malakoff
