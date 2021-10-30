More than 2,000 people attended Halloween at the Hatchery at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center Thursday. Many delighted children and their families enjoyed trick or treating.
Ethyl was there posing with children and Athens High School fishing clubs handed out their candy via fishing poles. East Texas Crisis Center, Athens Fishing Club and the Rainbow Room were the non-profits benefiting from gate proceeds.
"It was outstanding to see so many families come out and have a wonderful family event out there enjoying the center and benefiting the community through these non-profits," said Tom Lang, TFFC Director.
In spite of the wind, families lined up around the entire fishing area waiting for their turn at 29 vendor booths. The lines moved swiftly and a great time was had.
