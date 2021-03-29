The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved more than $50 million in federal disaster loans for Texas businesses and residents impacted by severe winter storms Feb. 11 through 21.
According to Director Tanya N. Garfield, SBA has approved $3,336,900 for businesses and $46,850,900 for residents to help rebuild and recover from this disaster.
“SBA’s disaster assistance employees are committed to helping businesses and residents rebuild as quickly as possible,” Garfield said.
Businesses and residents in Texas who sustained damages are encouraged to register prior to the April 20 deadline with the Federal Emergency Management Agency at www.disasterassistance.gov.
“Don’t miss out on any assistance you may be entitled to by not registering for help. You don’t need to wait for your insurance to settle or obtain a contractor’s estimate,” she said.
SBA continues to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday through the Virtual Business Recovery Center and Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center at FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or 800-659-2955.
Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
The SBA can also lend additional funds to help business and residents with the cost of making improvements that protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.
For small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations of all sizes, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.
Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Nov. 19.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
Interest rates can be as low as 3% for businesses, 2% for private nonprofit organizations and 1.25% for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call 800-877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The Texas counties eligible for property damage and economic injury loans are: Anderson, Angelina, Aransas, Atascosa, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Bee, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Bosque, Bowie, Brazoria, Brazos, Brooks, Brown, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Cherokee, Collin, Colorado, Comal, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, DeWitt, Duval, Eastland, Ector, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Fort Bend, Freestone, Galveston, Gillespie, Goliad, Gonzales, Grayson, Gregg, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Harrison, Hays, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hill, Hood, Houston, Howard, Hunt, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Johnson, Jones, Karnes, Kaufman, Kendall, Kleberg, Lavaca, Leon, Liberty, Limestone, Llano, Lubbock, Madison, Matagorda, Maverick, McLennan, Medina, Milam, Montague, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Palo Pinto, Panola, Parker, Polk, Robertson, Rockwall, Rusk, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Scurry, Shelby, Smith, Stephens, Tarrant, Taylor, Tom Green, Travis, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Val Verde, Van Zandt, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Webb, Wharton, Wichita, Willacy, Williamson, Wilson, Wise and Wood.
The neighboring Texas counties eligible for economic injury loans only are: Andrews, Archer, Baylor, Borden, Callahan, Camp, Cass, Clay, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crane, Crockett, Crosby, Dawson, Delta, Dimmit, Edwards, Fayette, Fisher, Floyd, Franklin, Frio, Garza, Glasscock, Hale, Hamilton, Haskell, Hockley, Hopkins, Irion, Jack, Kenedy, Kent, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney, La Salle, Lamar, Lamb, Lampasas, Lee, Live Oak, Lynn, Marion, Martin, Mason, McCulloch, McMullen, Menard, Midland, Mills, Mitchell, Morris, Nolan, Rains, Reagan, Real, Red River, Refugio, Runnels, San Augustine, San Saba, Schleicher, Shackelford, Somervell, Starr, Sterling, Stonewall, Sutton, Terrell, Terry, Throckmorton, Upton, Uvalde, Ward, Wilbarger, Winkler, Young, Zapata and Zavala.
The neighboring Arkansas counties eligible for economic injury loans only are Little River and Miller.
The neighboring Louisiana parishes eligible for economic injury loans only are Beauregard, Caddo, Calcasieu, Cameron, De Soto, Sabine and Vernon.
The neighboring Oklahoma counties eligible for economic injury loans only are Bryan, Cotton, Jefferson, Love, Marshall, McCurtain and Tillman.
About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.