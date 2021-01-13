Chandler council considers hotel fundsThe Chandler City Council looks at issues concerning a hotel project at its regular January meeting, at 6 p.m., Tuesday, at City Hall.
On the agenda is public hearing on $200,000 in proposed grant funds from the Economic Development Corporation for the construction of the hotel. Following the hearing, the council will discuss and possibly vote on the item.
Construction of the hotel has been in the planning stages for several years.
In 2017, the EDC authorized allocating $200,000 toward the construction of a hotel, which was to be a lynchpin for construction in Henderson County’s third largest city. A Best Western Hotel was thought to be coming to the site, but the plans fell through when the primary investor was not able to secure financing.
The city then met with representatives of other hotel companies about locating in the city.
Another public hearing concerns $100,000 from the EDC for the Sawmill Road project. The funds are also on the agenda as an action item.
Also at the meeting, representatives of Suddenlink are scheduled to attend to discuss customer issue with the provider's service. Anyone who would like to discuss a problem they're having with the service is welcome to attend.
Suddenlink is not regulated by the city council and is attending the meeting as a courtesy to the customers.
