Texans age 50-64 can receive vaccine as of March 15
Texas will continue to protect those at the greatest risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 by expanding vaccination to people 50 to 64 years of age Monday, March 15.
More than 93% of the Texas fatalities directly caused by the coronavirus have been in people 50 and older, with those ages 50 to 64 accounting for 20% of all fatalities.
By including this next most vulnerable group, Texas will continue to reduce the number of people who are hospitalized and die from the disease across all races, ethnicities and occupations.
“We’ve seen a remarkable decrease in the number of hospitalizations and deaths since people 65 and older started becoming fully vaccinated in January,” said Imelda Garcia, Department of State Health Services associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.
“Expanding to ages 50 to 64 will continue the state’s priorities of protecting those at the greatest risk of severe outcomes and preserving the state’s health care system.”
More than half of all Texas seniors have gotten at least one dose of vaccine, and 30% are now fully vaccinated. The number of COVID-19 positive patients in Texas hospitals has fallen by two-thirds from its peak in mid-January.
There are about 5 million Texans between the ages of 50 and 64; more than 1 million of them are already vaccinated.
The state’s COVID-19 vaccination program began with Phase 1A in December with health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff.
Later that month, Phase 1B began to vaccinate people 65 and older and others with medical conditions that put them at a greater hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
Texas last week added school and child care workers to the eligible population following a directive from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
More information on the new 1C priority group is available at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine/EVAP-Phase1C.pdf
The Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel will continue to meet and make recommendations about the further allocation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine.
Overall, more than 7 million doses have been administered in Texas. About 4.7 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 2.5 million are fully vaccinated.
County added to Save Our Seniors vaccine list
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that Henderson County will be participating in the second week of the Save Our Seniors COVID-19 vaccine initiative, organized by Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services, and the Texas Military Department.
County Judge Wade McKinney said county will establish a drive-through vaccine clinic. Local officials began contacting eligible residents who have signed up for the vaccine and shots will be administered from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, March 12, at the Henderson County Senior Center on State Highway 31.
“We have a team of six county employees that I think made almost 1,000 phone calls Tuesday trying to line up individuals,” McKinney said.
They planned to continue to make contact through Thursday. McKinney said they were calling from a sign up list that contained about 3,200 names, but many of those have already been vaccinated.
TDEM and TMD will work alongside local jurisdictions to set up a central drive-through vaccine clinic
in the community or administer directly to homebound seniors — these decisions will be driven by
local officials as they identify vulnerable residents in their communities to participate in this program.
McKinney said Henderson County was notified Friday that the clinic was coming.
In coordination with local and state partners, counties and cities have been selected based on recent
data provided from DSHS related to the following factors:
1. The state looked at the number of approved providers serving the area;
2. The state took into account total allocations over the previous 12 weeks;
3. The state utilized data showing the least vaccinated counties for both 65 plus and 75 plus
administered doses;
4. The state focused on allocating vaccine equitably across the state.
According to the governor’s office, the state has allocated over 10,000 vaccine doses for the second week of the program, which the state will use in partnership with local officials and service organizations to target Texans who are 75 years and older or home bound.
The governor announced the Save Our Seniors program in Corpus Christi last month to provide vaccines to seniors throughout the state. During the first week of the initiative, he announced 26 participating counties.
"With the Save Our Seniors initiative, Texas is providing vaccines to seniors across our state who are
most at risk from COVID-19," Abbott said. "For the second week of the program, we have
allocated over 10,000 vaccines to reach the most vulnerable populations in our communities. I thank
the men and women of the National Guard who are carrying out this important mission to protect
seniors in need."
