Save a Lot will be hosting a back to school Luau from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 3. The store will have an inflatable slip and slide and a bounce house slide combo. Hot dogs and drinks will be served. There will be a drawing to win backpacks and a 22x48 swimming pool on August 10. Winners will be notified by phone. The store will also host a big sale, including items typically found in a school lunch and buy one get one items.
