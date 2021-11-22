Keep Athens Beautiful is hosting its annual Fall Clean-Up from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 20.
The Aaron Street collection site will be open for residents of Athens to bring their trash. Brush and yard waste will be accepted. They will not be collecting electronics. Additionally, the recycling truck will be there along with SHRED 911.
The Clean-Up is free and for Athens residents only. Please remember to bring your driver's license and current City of Athens water bill for check-in.
For more information, call Keep Athens Beautiful at 903-675-7961.
