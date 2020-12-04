Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary is hosting its fourth annual Santa Paws event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
The sanctuary invites the public to come in their merriest Christmas attire and enjoy Christmas activities as the staff presents animal enrichment throughout the day.
It is the happiest time of the year and we all need the cheer, and this community-based event promises lots of fun for the whole family.
Activities planned this year include barbecue, Christmas cookies, letters to Santa, a candy cane hunt and, of course, pictures with Santa Paws from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We're so excited to host Santa Paws this year and bring joy to people of all ages as they celebrate Christmas at the Sanctuary!" stated Brittani Fry, Director of Marketing.
For more information about Santa Paws, visit tigercreek.org, or visit them in person at 17552 FM 14 Tyler.
Tiger Creek is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., located just five miles north of I-20.
