The 19th Annual Breakfast With Santa is fast approaching. Santa will be at The Library at Cedar Creek Lake on December 14 from 9-11 am. Sponsored by Best Friends of The Library, attendance is open to the public.
Tickets will be available at the door for a nominal fee of $2 for children under 12 and $3 for adults. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. Be sure to bring your camera for group or individual photos with Santa! Each child will receive a gift from Santa and The Library will provide an activity center featuring individual crafts for the children to take home.
Plan now to enjoy Breakfast With Santa, Saturday, December 14. And, don’t forget, you don’t have to be a child to enjoy breakfast with Santa. But it helps to be a child at heart.
For more information please call The Library at 903-432-4185 or visit our website at cedarcreeklibrary.com.
