Angel trees have been set up for various children and seniors in the community. First State Bank Athens has an angel tree for over 250 foster children in the community. East Texas Crisis Center also has a tree located at Cotton Patch, next to Walmart in Athens. Around 30 children of clients participating in their program need help to experience Christmas. Della Cooper, outreach coordinator for ETCC, said the group is requesting gift cards, which may be dropped off by Monday, Dec. 21, at 310 S. Carroll St.

Please donate whatever amount you can to one of these deserving organizations and make a child's Christmas morning a little brighter.