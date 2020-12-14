To keep the spirit of Christmas alive in the heart of children all over, First State Bank at 202 S. Palestine St. in Athens has set up an angel tree for deserving children. Due to COVID, this years' tree will operate a little differently.
Santa’s elves need to bring gift cards in a sealed envelope marked ‘Angel Tree’ and drop it off in the night deposit box next to the bank's ATM by Wednesday, Dec. 16.
“We will only be accepting gift cards, our goal is to provide each child with $100 worth,” stated Kim Hodges, Vice President marketing of First State Bank.
The tree has a minimum of 250 children in need and the need is still great, as less than half of that has been collected at the time of print. Gift cards will be accepted in any denomination. First State Bank is working closely with CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, to distribute these cards to those who need it most.
“For many children in foster care, the Angel tree is what helps to make their Christmases memorable,” said Emily Heglund, of CASA executive director. “These children have lost many of their community connections, so knowing someone from their community cares makes a world of difference.”
“With your help we can help bring a foster child a joyous Christmas,” Hodges stated.
If you have any questions regarding your donation, please contact Kim Hodges directly at 903-676-1923.
