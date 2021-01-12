Gov. Greg Abbott recently appointed Kathy Sanders of Athens to the Trinity River Authority Board of Directors. She will serve her term until March 15, 2025.
According to the Governor's office, the board is charged to effectuate flood control and the conservation and use of storm and flood waters in the Trinity River watershed. It is also to promote beneficial use of public waters.
“Being appointed to this board has been an honor,” Sanders said.
“The Trinity River Authority was formed in 1955 by the Texas Legislature,” Sanders said. “The board’s main concern is water supply and conservation in the Trinity River Basin. The authority extends over 17,965 square miles and includes all or part of 17 counties. I will be serving on this board and will serve the residents of Henderson County.”
Sanders, husband of 39 years, Richard, was working in Commercial Development for East Texas when they visited Athens and decided to move here in 1985.
“We fell in love with Athens and relocated from Rockdale, Texas,” Kathy said.
Upon relocating to Athens, the couple built and managed duplexes for 20 years until selling them in 2012 and started offering vacation rentals and enjoyed time with family and friends.
Sanders has two daughters, and multiple grandchildren. Her husband Richard served as County Judge in Athens before he passed away.
Sanders was an educator for 27 years and received a Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Economics from North Texas State University. She has operated and managed small businesses and volunteered for The Henderson County Food Pantry and Athens Thrift.
