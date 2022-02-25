Sand Springs Church will host Love Thy Neighbor from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday at 1212 FM 1616 in Athens. The event will be a celebration of the perfect love of Jesus and Black History Month with speaker Jackie Coleman.
Sand Springs Church hosts Love Thy Neighbor
- From Staff Reports
