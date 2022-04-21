Mark Lee Dickson, whose efforts create Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn have gained attention as far as the nation's capital, was in Athens Monday, where he and two Athens residents spoke to the City Council.
"It was a good night and progress was made, but there is much more work to be done," Dickson said.
Dickson, Director of Right to Life East Texas, said 47 cities have passed a sanctuary city ordinance outlawing abortion in their city limits since the first one passed in June 2019 in Waskom. Supporters would like Athens to consider such an ordinance, but so far efforts have been unsuccessful.
He spoke during the public comments section of the Monday Athens City Council meeting, as did two residents Tommie Thomas and Mistie Sharp. Thomas had also spoken at the March 28 meeting and vowed to return if the council does not take up the issue on a future agenda.
Speakers are only allowed to hold the floor for three minutes and by law, council members aren't allowed to discuss items that arise during the public comments because they are not on the agenda.
Thomas said Mayor Toni Clay contacted him March 30 in response to his questions. Clay cited City Attorney Blake Armstrong's advice that the ordinance is "unenforceable and outside the council's jurisdiction."
Thomas said Monday, he disagrees with the finding and read a section of Texas Senate Bill 8 which states that "a statute may not be construed to restrict a political subdivision from regulating or prohibiting abortion in a manner that is at least as stringent as the laws of this state unless the statute explicitly states that political subdivisions are prohibited from regulating or prohibiting abortion in the manner described by the statute."
Dickson said, should the Athens City Council not take up the ordinance, they could take it to voters as they did in Lubbock. That would require getting signatures from 15% of registered voters.
"We would need close to 1,100 signatures, but we would have to get far more because not everyone that signs is a qualified voter."
Lubbock with a population of 264,000, the largest city to pass the ordinance is the only one, so far, to approve it by a public vote.
Sharp said she has been in the pro-life movement for about a year-and-a-half and is involved in a Henderson County TX Pro-Life Facebook page.
"We had a Right-to-Life festival last March and a prayer on the square September 11, 2020," Sharp said. "We stand for life and we want it to be known. The Heartbeat law has been in effect since Sept. 1 and we have a lot of support. We want to see it here where we live."
On Tuesday, Dickson was in Chandler where he spoke during public comments. Dickson noted that an item on that night's agenda was discussion of the city's emergency sirens.
"If councils can talk about sirens as a preventative measure and say they are worth it if they save one life, then they can talk about an ordinance that would outlaw abortion within their city limits," Dickson said.
