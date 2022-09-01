Babbette Samuels, 94, of Corsicana passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 30.
Babbette Blankfield was born to Meyer and Irma Blankfield on March 14, 1928, in Port Arthur, Texas. Babbette attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, graduating in 1946. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Business at the University of Texas in 1950, where she was a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority, Orchesis dance club and Hillel. During her time at UT, Babbette met her dear friend, the late Jeanette Levy Brennan of Corsicana, who arranged a blind date with a young WWII veteran named Irvin Samuels. Soon, a whirlwind romance ensued with many train rides between Austin and Corsicana, and they married in Port Arthur, Texas on March 4, 1951. Thus began their love affair of over 52 years.
They soon moved to Temple, Texas to manage a branch of the Samuels family business, P. Samuels. The first two Samuels siblings, Philip and Ermalyn, were born in Temple. Following Ermalyn’s untimely death as a toddler in 1956, Babbette, Irvin and Philip moved to Corsicana and their home on Bowie Drive. It is at this time that Babbette’s love affair with Corsicana began. Before no time at all, Robin and Douglas were born, rounding out the Samuels family. As she acclimated to her life in Corsicana, Babbette could be seen delivering a pan of homemade brownies to new Corsicana neighbors, often with three children toddling along at her side. The home was always filled with neighborhood friends and laughter and chaos could probably be heard a few blocks away. She quickly became friends with her children's friends and their parents.
During her 67 years as a citizen of Corsicana, she was extremely active in school and civic affairs. She served as President of the Ladies Auxiliary of Temple Beth El, Cub Scout Den Mother, Blue Birds and Campfire Girls Leader, Room Mother of every class her children attended at Bowie Elementary School, Bowie and Collins Junior High PTA Presidents, Co-president (with Irvin) of the CHS Band Parents Association (and was instrumental in raising funds for outfitting the CHS band with their first new uniforms in decades), President of City Council PTA, and was recognized by the Texas PTA for her outstanding leadership with a lifetime membership. During the Samuels sibling’s college years, Babbette and Irvin enjoyed traveling to visit the kids in Houston, Lubbock, Austin and College Station. As the nest emptied, Babbette became very civically involved as a member of several volunteer city committees including the Corsicana Library, Parks Department, the Burnet Park MLK Day Celebration and President of Corsicana Hebrew Cemetery Association. In 2004, Babbette was asked to assist the Warehouse Living Arts Center on Jewish detail/history for their production of Fiddler on the Roof. Before she knew what happened, she was soon a member of the chorus. She had so much fun, that she performed in the chorus for many other productions. It was one highlight of many in her life, and she cherished the new friendships she made there.
She LOVED being a grandparent. Irvin became Sam, and Babbette became Grammie Sammie.
Babbette loved working in her yard, her cocker spaniels, and sharing her "Mish Mosh".
Babbette is preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Samuels, her toddler daughter, Ermalyn Samuels, her brother Myron Blankfield, and her dear brothers-in-law, Melville and Aaron Samuels. She is survived by her children: Dr. Philip Samuels and wife Betsy of Columbus, Ohio; Robin Samuels Schriefer and husband Kurt Schriefer of Plano, TX and Douglas Samuels and his wife Michele of Edmond, OK; Grandchildren Ashley Flaumenhaft and her husband, Dave of Indianapolis, IN, Cullen Schriefer of Dallas, Alex Samuels of Columbus Ohio, and Sarah Samuels, DVM of Champaign, IL. For the last 12 years, she has reveled in being a great Grammie to Samuel, Aden and Liam Flaumenhaft, of Indianapolis, IN.
Rest well, Mom, knowing that your legacy and memory will be carried on by all of us, as well as your friends.
The family would like to thank the late Dr. Kent Rogers and Dr. Dale Campbell for their care and guidance. Caregivers Precious Cephus, Janice Porter, Frances Kitchen and Rose Givens are now and forever a part of the extended Samuels family for the care and love they provided to Mom.
Visitation for Babbette will be Thursday, September 1st, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm, followed by services at 2:00 pm, both at Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home. Interment will be at Hebrew Cemetery in her beloved home of Corsicana. Officiating will be Rabbi Frank Joseph. Pallbearers will be grandsons Alex Samuels and Cullen Schriefer; dear friends, Rick Herron, Wallace Watson, Joe Hajewski, and Dan Star. Honorary Pallbearer will be great-grandson, Samuel Flaumenhaft.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Corsicana Hebrew Cemetery Association c/o Community National Bank & Trust or to the preservation of Temple Beth El, under the supervision of the City of Corsicana.
