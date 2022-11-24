Christmas is fast approaching and shoppers will soon be greeted by the sound of Christmas cheer and the Salvation Army bells ringing.
For the past two years, the Athens Service Unit has seen a decline in bell ringers during this time of cheer and giving. This year, they are issuing the “The Red Kettle Challenge Campaign” in our community to step up the efforts to help support families and children in need across Henderson County.
The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s major fundraising event of the year and all proceeds support year-round programs and emergency assistance benefiting those in our community, and are solely used in Henderson County.
Community leaders are encouraged to step up to the challenge and allow your employees to “Ring the Bell” for our success.
The Athens Service Unit is in need of support Friday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Dec. 23. Openings are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. You and your organization will be able register online with SignUpGenius for the days and times that work well with you and your staff.
Times are allotted in two hour increments and you must have two staff at the kettle at a time. All bell ringers will be equipped with bells, aprons, sign, stand and, last but not least, The Kettle.
The Kettles will be stationed at Wal-Mart in Athens Monday to Saturday and Brookshire’s in Chandler on Saturdays only.
The organization or business that brings in the largest kettle amount will receive and keep for a year the Red Kettle Challenge Trophy to display in your business for the year and then return it for the next year's Red Kettle Campaign.
If you would like more information, reach out to Leslie Saunders at the Henderson County HELP Center at 903-675-4357 or Cathy Arnold at the East Texas Crisis Center at 903-675-2137.
To sign yourself or your business up to help, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10c094eadac2ea2f8ce9-2022.
