A well known Christmas image is the Salvation Army bell ringer inviting folks to put a dollars or coins in the kettle to help those in need.
Jannelle Dunnington of the Athens Service Unit of the Salvation Army, told the Athens Kiwanis on Tuesday that the money tossed in the pot in Henderson County is used locally.
"I didn't know whenever I joined Salvation Army exactly what all they did," Dunnington said. "I didn't know the magnitude of the help that extends from people's generosity and the red kettle."
For those who don't carry a lot of cash or coins the bell ringers can now take electronic contributions.
"You can just scan it," Dunnington said.
She has observed that not too many people just walk past the kettle without making some kind of donation.
"I've people go back to their cars and dig in those little spots," Dunnington said.
Even if the gift is only a quarter, that's a quarter more than the Salvation Army had previously. In time, it adds up.
The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign in Athens raised $17,503.33 in 2018. In 2016, donations totaled $12,750.
These days ringers are getting harder to find. The Salvation Army officials are pleased to find those willing to give an hour of their time to encourage others to give.
In the past year, the Salvation Army provided 600 back packs for Henderson County school children. They helped some keep their power and water on. They also help with Christmas gifts for children.
The organization vets the would be recipient to make sure the help goes to those who really need it.
According to Salvation Army's website, the Red Kettle campaign has been around for about 125 years. From Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve, the red buckets can be found outside thousands of storefronts in small towns and big cities across the country.
The Athens Kiwanis Club is one of the many local organizations whose members donate their time to ring the bells during the Christmas drive.
Dunnington is retired from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.