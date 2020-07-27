Around 400 backpacks were issued Saturday morning to students from all districts in Henderson County during the fourth annual Backpack Bash.
The Salvation Army Athens provided the school-supply stuffed packs made available through the Henderson County HELP Center.
This can be an expensive time of year for many parents, and the HELP center and Salvation Army offer this relief as a way of helping the community. With COVID-19 this year is even more difficult for some families with job losses and time off of work.
It is important to remember when the red kettles and bells are ringing during the holidays that those donations stay within the community for events such as this.
There are a few remaining at the Henderson County HELP Center and the East Texas Crisis Center for those who couldn't attend. Please contact the HELP Center for details at 903-675-4357.
